2 bystanders injured after shootout between cars in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were injured after becoming caught in the crossfire of a shootout in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.Fresno police say suspects inside two separate black sedans shot at each other in the area of Mayor and Kern Street around 10:50 am.A woman was grazed by a bullet, injuring her leg, officials said. A man was also injured by flying debris. Paramedics treated the victims at the scene, and both are expected to recover.Investigators say at least four other vehicles and two houses on the street were also hit by gunfire.After the shooting, the two cars drove off. Detectives are now searching for both vehicles involved.Fresno police investigators believe the shooting was possibly gang-related.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.