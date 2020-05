Fresno Police say a man in his early twenties was shot multiple times in northeast Fresno.The shooting took place on Bulldog and Ninth around 11:30 pm.The man has been rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center. There is no word yet on his condition.Police are canvassing the scene for more information.(This story is developing. Please tune in to Action News AM Live on ABC30 at 6 and 8 am for updates)