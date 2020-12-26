16-year-old boy shot in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what led up to a 16-year-old boy getting shot.

Officers responded to Angus and Norwich in northeast Fresno at around 6 on Christmas evening after getting reports of a gunshot victim.

They say the boy was suffering from at least one wound to his lower body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim says he was walking when he got shot and a car picked him up and took him to his house.

Authorities say he is not cooperating in the investigation.
