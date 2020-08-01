Teen drives himself home after being injured in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in central Fresno on Friday evening.Fresno Police say the shooting happened around 7:15 pm in the area of Shields and West.Police say he was shot in the upper body and neck but was conscious and talking when he left the scene.The teenager then drove himself to his house in the area of Alamos and Lead Avenues in northwest Fresno.They are still looking for the suspects.