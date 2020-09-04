shooting

1 injured in central Fresno shooting, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after one person was shot near central Fresno on Thursday morning.

The victim was brought to the hospital by her parents just before 2 am.

Deputies say she was immediately rushed into surgery and couldn't provide many details about the attack.

The victim was picked up at Weldon Avenue and Arden Drive, deputies say. The shooting reportedly happened a short distance away.

Deputies are now looking for the crime scene.

The victim's condition has not been released.
