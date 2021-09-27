shooting

Woman shot in the leg outside of her central Fresno home

Police are searching for the suspect who shot a woman in central Fresno on Monday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot in the leg outside central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a woman in central Fresno on Monday morning.

It happened after 2 am at a home on Thomas and Ferger Avenues near Palm and Belmont.

Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages, but they did receive a 911 call and reports from Shotspotter about gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg.

"The preliminary information is that she was actually in front of her house and was able to run back inside the house. That is when they called 911, and we responded," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Pierce.

Investigators were reviewing nearby surveillance footage. They said they do have some suspect information but would not be sharing it at this time.

One shell casing was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralwoman shotshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Alex Murdaugh's former law firm sues him for stealing money
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News