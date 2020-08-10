Man shot in the head in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in central Fresno on Monday morning.The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at Illinois Avenue and 4th Street.When officers arrived, they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a black BMW, shot in the head.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition."It appears he was driving, was shot, then once after being shot he crashed into a parked car down the street here," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.Investigators say at the same time as the shooting, another person who had been shot in the hand showed up at the hospital. But it wasn't clear if the shootings were related.Police say they will have to work backward to figure out what happened. They do not have any suspect information at this time.Officers plan on looking at surveillance video to learn additional details.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.