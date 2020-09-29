homicide

41-year-old man dies after being shot in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a man in east central Fresno on Monday night.

Officers received a ShotSpotter call of six shots being fired in the area of Washington and Sierra Vista around 10 pm.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.

He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives were on the scene overnight and into the morning. They believe the man was inside the car when he was shot.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
