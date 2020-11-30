crime

Man treated for gunshot wound in Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was hospitalized for a gunshot wound late on Sunday night.

Authorities say a family member dropped off the 30-year-old victim at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno around 11 pm.

He had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body and was immediately taken in for treatment.

The man told the police he had been shot in central Fresno after getting into an argument with several people earlier in the night.

Investigators were still searching for the shooting scene on Monday morning.

The man is expected to survive his injuries and will be interviewed by police.
