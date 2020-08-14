shooting

Man shot twice in southwest Fresno, won't cooperate with police

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Plumas and Geary Streets.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

When investigators arrived, they found a 29-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot in the arm and leg.

When investigators arrived, they found a 29-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot in the arm and leg.

Though police officers did find shell casings in the parking lot, they didn't think the man was shot at that location.

He was taken to the hospital, but investigators say he isn't cooperating with officers.

He is expected to recover.
