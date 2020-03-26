Man shot in leg at southeast Fresno motel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 4:30 am at the Days Inn on Jensen and Second near Highway 99.

Officers arrived to find the victim in a nearby Wendy's parking lot.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say the victim was inside a motel room with a group of people when he was hurt.

Officers have not found a weapon, and the man is not cooperating with the investigation. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Officers questioned a man who were with the victim at the time of the incident.
