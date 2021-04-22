shooting

Man shot at central Fresno motel, police searching for suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot at central Fresno motel, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man at a motel in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened at the Rodeway Inn on Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues shortly after 1:30 am.

Officers arrived to find a 49-year-old man in the parking lot shot in both of his legs. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.



Police say the victim was able to tell officers what led up to the shooting.

"The initial information we got from the victim is that he was just standing in the parking lot, and for no apparent reason, a male adult walked to him and shot him in the legs and took off running," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Alex Murdaugh's former law firm sues him for stealing money
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News