Shot fired at Fresno police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6373965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers with the SWAT team are also on the scene to help with the search for the shooter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot at a patrol vehicle in central Fresno on Monday morning.Officers say someone went into the roadway and opened fire at the car at Cedar Avenue and Fountain Way around 3:30 a.m.The bullet went from the passenger side window through the front windshield, officials say. The suspect is still on the loose.Police have set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect. Officers with the SWAT team are also on the scene to help with the search.No injuries have been reported. A description of the suspect was not released.Fresno police are asking for the public to stay away from the area as they continue their investigation.