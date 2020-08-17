Shot fired at Fresno police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect

Officers say someone went into the roadway and opened fire at the car at Cedar Avenue and Fountain Way around 3:30 a.m.
The bullet went from the passenger side window through the front windshield, officials say. The suspect is still on the loose.
Police have set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect. Officers with the SWAT team are also on the scene to help with the search.
No injuries have been reported. A description of the suspect was not released.
Fresno police are asking for the public to stay away from the area as they continue their investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.