Woman shot while watching TV inside southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was shot while watching TV inside her home in southeast Fresno early Wednesday morning.It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Hazelwood Boulevard and Ventura Avenue.Investigators say the woman, who is in her 30s, was shot in the thigh. Three to four shots were fired outside the house; at least two hit the home, and another struck the victim.Officers believed the shots came from a rifle.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.Police have not yet released any suspect information, and are not yet clear on why the home was targeted.