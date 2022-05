FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in central Fresno late Sunday night.Officers were called to Anna Street near Shields Avenue just after 11 pm.The man was shot in his lower body.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.Investigators said there were two suspects that ran from the scene. No further information was immediately available.A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department.