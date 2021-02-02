homicide

20-year-old man shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno

This is the Fresno Police Department's 12th homicide investigation of the year.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Shots rang out just after 2:00 am at the Alpine Ridge Apartments near Fresno Street and Ashlan Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the man was working on his car in the carport when another man approached him. Officials believe the suspect opened fire on the victim and then took off in another vehicle.



The victim was staying at the apartment complex, but officers don't believe he was a Fresno resident.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

Police say there were very few witnesses to the attack, which will make their investigation more challenging. Officers were canvassing the area, speaking with neighbors, and searching for surveillance video.

