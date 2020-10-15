Wanted man arrested after standoff with police in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested after a standoff with Fresno police officers on Thursday afternoon.Authorities say officers went to a home on Grant Avenue and 11th Street around 11 am to pick up Ollie Luis Martin, who was wanted on several weapons charges.As officers arrived, police say Martin ran inside the house and refused to leave.More officers and officials from the Fresno County District Attorney's Office surrounded the home, trying to negotiate with him. Police say he claimed to have a weapon inside.After an hour and 30 minutes, Martin surrendered to the police. Investigators searched the house and found the undisclosed weapon.Martin will be booked into the Fresno County Jail. He faces several felony charges.