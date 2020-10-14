Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot at a central Fresno gas station on Wednesday morning.Authorities say around 1 am, the 25-year-old victim approached a California Highway Patrol officer saying he had been shot.The man said he was jumped and shot in the upper body while getting gas at the Fast N Easy on Olive Avenue and Parkway Drive.Police say the victim tried to give a description of his attackers, saying they were two men between the ages of 20 to 30 years old."(The) victim was pretty shaken up. The initial information we got is pretty vague, but hopefully, he can provide a better statement at the hospital," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.Police were at the gas station gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.