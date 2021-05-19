City of Fresno holding shredding event this weekend

Community & Events

The event runs from 9 am until 1 pm or until the two shred vehicles are full.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a box of sensitive documents sitting around, this weekend you have a chance to get rid of it all for free.

The City of Fresno Recycling Program is hosting a paper shredding event this Saturday, May 22nd.

Drop off starts at 9 am at the Municipal Service Center - located on the corner of El Dorado and E streets.

You can bring up to 3 banker's boxes per person and organizers remind you to avoid binders, binder clips, ledgers or other heavy metal objects.

The event runs until 1 pm or until the two shred vehicles are full.

The city says the event will follow COVID protocols.

City staff will be present to assist in removal of boxes from vehicles and available to answer questions about recycling. Participants are asked to wear a facial covering if interacting with event personnel.

The city is also asking residents to remove any binders, binder clips, ledgers and other heavy metal objects from inside the boxes.
