Coronavirus

City of Fresno announces program to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno business, which has been struggling due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19, can now tap into city funds through the Save Our Small Business Act.

Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed for weeks. For many, their future is uncertain.

RELATED: Coronavirus Fresno: Updates on city's shelter-in-place order, response to COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Fresno has announced a new program offering zero-interest loans to help small businesses stay afloat.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said, "Small businesses are the heart of our economy, and they're experiencing unprecedented disruption due to COVID-19. These loans are critical."

City leaders gathered downtown to announce the loan program. It is a partnership between the city of Fresno, Access Plus Capital and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

If the businesses are still open in a year, the loans won't have to be paid back.

Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes explained, "Eligible small businesses between five or fewer employees may apply for $5,000 loans. Eligible businesses between six and 25 may apply for the $10,000 loan."

The $750,000 available will be spread out among businesses in all seven council districts.

RELATED: Bitwise praised by Gov. Newsom for creating website for Californians who lose job during COVID-19

You can find information on how to apply on their website. The application period ends on April 12.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said, "I know the sum amount is not huge, but it is going to help a number of our small business folks."

Selected businesses will be notified on April 17. The money will be distributed on April 20.

You can also call (559) 621-8371 for more information on the loan program.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnobusinesssmall businesscoronavirusfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News