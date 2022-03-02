Women-owned businesses featured at unique event in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brackets are zapped by jewelry designer and business owner Alana Little of Fresno."Paving a path outside of corporate America, like what my degree was in, everyone thought I was crazy," said Alana Little of Make Pie, Not War.The mom of three started the company in 2007 from her garage.She's one of the vendors that will be out at the Babes on Broadway event Saturday in downtown Fresno, celebrating women-owned businesses.March is Women's History Month.Clothing store owner Alexandra Register of KLSD will host the event outside her store on Broadway. The street will be closed."We will have over 40 vendors, almost 50 vendors. Food, makers of all kinds of different crafts, so jewelry, apparel, candles, skincare. Just so much fun stuff," said Register.Owner Angelica Garcia hopes to offer some healthy options like acaí bowls to the women-supported event. She's pivoted her business to be more mobile."It's not easy. It's a challenge. Especially for me, I had to learn how to drive in traffic. That was a challenge in itself," said Angelica Garcia, Ohana Pantry ownerStephanie Robles with Stiques and Stones will sell handmade clothing, who taught herself to sew during the pandemic."I think the motivation behind it was just to kind of stand out and make a difference in my community and also be able to be a part of the small business community," said Robles.Robles won a scholarship last year after people voted for her.Proceeds from this year's tickets go to one business. Event-goers vote on the winner.Each ticket costs $5 for those 16 years and older."We're just like all these lionesses together, and it's just this beautiful support to each other that honestly that I think Fresno fosters that. I'm so proud to be from Fresno and be with all these other really strong, beautiful women too," Little said about the camaraderie among businesses owners and makers.Babes on Broadway is Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. The women-owned businesses say they can't wait to celebrate their unique talents with the Valley.