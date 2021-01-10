One stabbed in southeast Fresno, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing that happened in southeast Fresno.It happened in the 5,000 block of East Laurel Avenue near Willow and Kings Canyon.Deputies are working to determine what led to the victim being stabbed.The victim is expected to survive.Deputies have not given any information on any suspects or vehicle information.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.