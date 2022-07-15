How City of Fresno keeps splash parks sanitary for families

City crews work hard to keep the areas safe and sanitary for families.
The process to ensure healthy play begins before the splash parks open to the public at 10 a.m.
City crews make their rounds at each of the eight parks, testing the water twice a day -- once in the morning and once in the afternoon.
They always check to make sure the water's chlorine and pH levels are safe. If not, the system would automatically shut down.
"There is a kill safe," explained PARCS assistant director Aldi Ramirez. "So if the system were to become unsafe, it would shut off so that no families would be in danger."
Water from the splash parks is recirculated. This means it's drained, filtered and disinfected, and then pushed out again for families to enjoy.
"The water is going through a real filter system. So it is recirculated," Ramirez said. "It is safe, if you were to get some in your mouth, but of course, we wouldn't encourage families to be drinking the water."
The CDC released Do's and Don'ts for using splash parks to prevent the spread of germs.
DO:
- Stay out of the water if you have diarrhea.
- Make sure you shower before getting in the water.
- If you're planning to use the splash park for awhile, take the kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers.
DON'T:
- Do not swallow the water.
- Do not use the splash park as a bathroom.
- Avoid sitting or standing on the water jets.
Accidents can happen, especially with younger kids.
If it does, the PARCS department said to let a park attendant know, call 311 or report it on the FresGO app. The splash park would then be shut down, thoroughly cleaned and checked before it reopens.
"Staff is working really hard to ensure that they're safe every single day," said Ramirez. "We just want you to come enjoy it."
In addition to city inspections, Fresno County also routinely makes unannounced checks at the splash parks.
City of Fresno splash parks are open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.