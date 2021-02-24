Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers found the victim at the Village Apartments on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street just before 4:00 am.Investigators believe the man was stabbed at an apartment complex down the street on San Bruno Avenue off 4th Street.Police say the man went to the Village Apartments to get help from a family member.He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. Officials say they believe he is in his 20s or 30s.Witnesses tell police they heard a disturbance. Investigators are working to determine what may have led to the attack.No description of a suspect has been released.