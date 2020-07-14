Man stabbed in the leg during fight in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was stabbed during a fight in central Fresno on Tuesday morning, police say.Fresno police officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way in a parking lot at the Clarion Pointe Hotel just before 5 a.m.Investigators believe a fight involving a few people occurred after a pair of dice was discovered at the scene. They also found a man who had been stabbed in the leg.Officials say the victim was uncooperative with the officers. Further information on the incident wasn't immediately available.