Fresno DA charges Manuel Bracker with attempted murder in Fresno Lithia Ford dealership stabbing

The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County's District Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Manuel Bracker with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno.

Investigators say Bracker walked into the dealership around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and stabbed the 56-year-old victim in the back multiple times as he and other employees were gathered for a meeting in a conference room.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

As some employees rushed to help their colleague, others called 911 and followed close behind the suspect.

Officers arrested Bracker on the Highway 41 embankment near Barstow Avenue.

Investigators say they also recovered a weapon in the area.

Detectives have determined there is no previous connection between the suspect and the victim.

Police say Bracker is a member of the unhoused community.

Action News has also learned he has an extensive criminal history that includes an attack similar to the incident at Lithia Ford.

In March of 2019, Bracker walked into the Grocery Outlet on Shaw and Marty and stabbed a 64 year old woman in the neck multiple times before taking off. Bracker was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon for that case.

Then in December of last year, he was charged again with assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree burglary, and vandalism.

A warrant for his arrest was issued a little over a week ago because he didn't show up to court.

Bracker is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on the latest charges against him.

Action News has reached out to Lithia Ford for comment but, so far, we have not heard back.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.