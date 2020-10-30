Man barricades himself inside northeast Fresno apartment after stabbing friend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police have walked away from the suspect's apartment.--------------A man has barricaded himself inside his northeast Fresno apartment after stabbing his friend in the arm, police say.The apartment is located in a complex at Fresno and San Jose.Officers have been trying to persuade him to come out of the apartment for hours.The victim is expected to recover.Police say the suspect is not threatening anyone else in the apartment.