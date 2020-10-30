Man barricades himself inside northeast Fresno apartment after stabbing friend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police have walked away from the suspect's apartment.

Original story follows.
--------------

A man has barricaded himself inside his northeast Fresno apartment after stabbing his friend in the arm, police say.

The apartment is located in a complex at Fresno and San Jose.

Officers have been trying to persuade him to come out of the apartment for hours.

The victim is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect is not threatening anyone else in the apartment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno northeaststabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defend Armenia protesters call Fresno stabbing attack a hate crime
Fresno County's residents are voting in historic numbers
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Fresno Police reform commission recommends taking officers off some mental health calls
How Valley candidates are reaching out to voters amid COVID-19
Man found dead on southwest Fresno yard, police investigating as homicide
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Show More
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno leaders discuss ways to reduce violence in city
1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in NorCal
More TOP STORIES News