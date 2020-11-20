stabbing

19-year-old stabbed while trying to buy marijuana in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was attacked and stabbed while trying to buy marijuana in central Fresno on Friday morning.

Fresno police officers found the 19-year-old victim near Yosemite and Nevada Avenues around midnight.

The man told police he was stabbed after he tried to buy marijuana in a nearby alley. That's when several people attacked him.

Investigators say the man was not cooperating with officers and did not provide a suspect description.

He is expected to survive his injuries.
