stabbing

Man hospitalized after stabbing in east central Fresno

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in east central Fresno on Tuesday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in east central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Fresno police officers were called to Peach and McKinley Avenues just after 2:00 am.

When investigators arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed in his upper back.

The man told police the attack happened in front of a Quizno's. He ran to a nearby Best Western for help.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect was last seen running south on Peach Avenue. Officers do not have a description at this time.

A motive for the attack has not yet been determined.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimestabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police investigating Central Fresno stabbing
Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after TV damaged
Police: 19-year-old dies after being stabbed by brother in Madera
2 stabbed at central Fresno home
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News