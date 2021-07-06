Man hospitalized after stabbing in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in east central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Fresno police officers were called to Peach and McKinley Avenues just after 2:00 am.When investigators arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed in his upper back.The man told police the attack happened in front of a Quizno's. He ran to a nearby Best Western for help.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.Police say the suspect was last seen running south on Peach Avenue. Officers do not have a description at this time.A motive for the attack has not yet been determined.