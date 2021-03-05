Man critically injured after stabbing in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.Officers were called out to a home on Geary Street and Maud Avenue just before 4:00 am.Investigators say two men got into a fight in the street in front of the home. One of them was stabbed in the upper torso.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police say he was uncooperative with their investigation.Officials say they're searching for possible witnesses to determine what led up to the attack.Part of Geary Street is blocked off while officers continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.