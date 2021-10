FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed in northwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the Silver Spring Rental Homes off of Herndon and Milburn Avenues shortly before 3:00 am.Police say a woman stabbed a man in his 40s inside a home. Someone went to the 7-Eleven store across the street to call for help.Investigators say the victim was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.Officers were collecting evidence and working to determine what may have led up to the stabbing.