FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a fight at a central Fresno construction site that led to a 15-year-old getting stabbed.Officers were called to the area of Crystal and Shields Avenue shortly after midnight.Police say a construction crew reported a teen trying to walk through their work zone.A worker stopped the teen, leading to a fight.Officials said the teen walked home injured to Terrace and Warren Avenues off of West and Clinton.He was taken to a nearby hospital with a stab wound.It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the stabbing. Police are still investigating the incident.