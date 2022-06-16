stabbing

Fresno police arrest woman for stabbing

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened before 1:30 am on Thursday on Shields and Teilman.

Police say it started as an argument between a man and woman, and that the woman attacked the man with a knife.

Officers arrived and detained the woman who was attempting to leave.

They soon found the victim nearby in a nearby apartment.

"They had to breach the door, make entry, check on the male who indeed was stabbed in the upper torso," said Fresno police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

The suspect was taken into custody.

She's described only as in her early thirties.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man stabbed after starting structure fire in Visalia, police say
Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument
Man hospitalized after knife attack in downtown Fresno
Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large fire near Fresno railroad tracks
Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
FUSD trustees vote to have officers on middle school campuses
Show More
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
'Lightyear' stars tell message of teamwork in new Disney-Pixar film
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
Faith leaders denounce city choice to pull funding from Advance Peace
Fresno County deputies arrest 2 domestic violence suspects
More TOP STORIES News