Officers clear scene after domestic violence call at central Fresno home

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers clear scene after domestic violence call at central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have cleared the scene after negotiating with a suspect allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in central Fresno.

Officers were called to a disturbance around 7:30 am at a home on Clark Street and Peralta Way near Fresno City College.

When they arrived, a victim said a man inside the house had assaulted them.

Crisis negotiators were called to determine if the suspect was still inside the house and to speak with him after investigators learned that he had said he wanted to be shot by officers.

After a couple of hours, police stopped their negotiations and began leaving the area to deescalate the situation. Police say relatives were asked to stay away from the home.

Detectives said the victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and was not taken to a hospital.

Officers have reopened the streets near the house.

The police department contacted Fresno City College about the incident, but officials say it did not affect ongoing classes.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimedomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News