Coronavirus

Starbucks in Fresno's Tower District to close permanently

The company says there are no plans at this time to close any other Starbucks in the Fresno area.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A central Fresno Starbucks is keeping its doors closed and will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials say as they continue to evaluate each location to ensure a healthy store portfolio, they determined it was best to close the store on Olive in the Tower District.

They say all employees there have been transferred to other nearby locations, and there are no plans at this time to close any other Starbucks in the Fresno area.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofresno tower districtfresno centralstarbucksbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
Parlier businesses start opening after city declares all businesses 'essential'
Central California coronavirus cases
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surfer dies in NorCal shark attack, officials say
Central California coronavirus cases
Parlier businesses start opening after city declares all businesses 'essential'
Man drowns while swimming in Merced River
UPDATE: I-5 back open in Merced County after big rig sparks brush fire
Pismo's in Fresno gets 'cease and desist' letter after serving beer to customer
Man arrested after 4-hour stand-off with Atwater police
Show More
Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
Gov. Newsom formally endorses Joe Biden for president
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Driver found injured with bullet wound on Highway 145 in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News