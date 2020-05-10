Starbucks in Fresno's Tower District to close permanently

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A central Fresno Starbucks is keeping its doors closed and will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.
Company officials say as they continue to evaluate each location to ensure a healthy store portfolio, they determined it was best to close the store on Olive in the Tower District.
They say all employees there have been transferred to other nearby locations, and there are no plans at this time to close any other Starbucks in the Fresno area.
