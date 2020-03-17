Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko has died at 54, ABC30 has confirmed.According to reports, Bartko collapsed during a workout in Eugene, Oregon on Monday. He died during surgery at a hospital.Bartko served as the Bulldogs' Athletic Director from 2015-17. He suddenly resigned from the position in 2017.He came to the Valley from Oregon in January of 2015. In his time here, he brought back wrestling and introduced women's water polo. But many people remember his efforts in trying to change the environment at Bulldog Stadium and the hiring of head football coach Jeff Tedford.Fresno State released a statement on Bartko's death, saying:Before his resignation in 2017, Bartko made headlines for publicly revealing he was sexually molested as a child by a Catholic priest. Just last week he released an autobiography titled "Boy in the Mirror."Bartko also had athletic administration stints with the University of Oregon and the University of California, Berkeley.RELATED: