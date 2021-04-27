Fresno State increasing fan capacity levels at spring sports events

The news comes after four weeks of successfully hosting events with fans in attendance.
This updated policy will apply to Fresno State Athletics' remaining spring competitive home events.
RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
Because of the change, additional softball tickets will now be available for the previously sold-out final home series against Boise State.
Spectators will be expected to follow health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask at all times and keeping the required social distance.
Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.