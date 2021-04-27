fresno state

Fresno State increasing fan capacity levels at spring sports events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good news for Red Wavers! Fresno State announced Monday that outdoor competitive events would open to a 33% capacity level allowed by the state.

The news comes after four weeks of successfully hosting events with fans in attendance.

This updated policy will apply to Fresno State Athletics' remaining spring competitive home events.

Because of the change, additional softball tickets will now be available for the previously sold-out final home series against Boise State.

Spectators will be expected to follow health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask at all times and keeping the required social distance.

