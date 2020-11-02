Bulldog Breakdown: Former Diamond Dog using analytics to help Fresno State baseball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jordan Brink had the 4th lowest ERA in the Mountain West his junior year. The Central High grad was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and ended up with the St. Louis Cardinals with an introduction to Rapsodo technology."So now I'm there with an organization very heavily involved with the analytics and pitch design," he said.The St. Louis Cardinals encouraged him to learn more about the technology, breaking down his mechanics. Without a minor league season -- Jordan took advantage of the downtime to get Rapsodo certified.Something he's now using to help benefit local pitchers."We still have a lot of people out there that don't necessarily like that the game is changing, and to those people you better be really, really, good to not use this stuff to get to pro ball because this is the outlier now, this what we use."The former Diamond Dog is now using individualized programs to help players like himself reach the big leagues."I just wanted to get a little bit ahead of the curve and learn some of this stuff."Members of Fresno State's pitching staff have been working with Jordan and he hopes to be out on the field with the team once they return to play."That's my program that I came from, and I love that school more than anything, he said. "I just want those guys to set up in the right position, to know their pitches and how they move.""This summer, we've been able to work with him more, our pitching staff has been able to benefit from what he has to say, I think they've grown a lot," says Zach Morgan.Once a Diamond Dog, always a Diamond Dog."Whether you played in the 70s, 80s, to now, we're all connected and we always will be," Brink said. "We were all very fortunate to have those opportunities with those guys. Where we can learn and see why are they so successful, what do they do really well and how can we apply that to our own careers. "An offseason program that could give these Fresno State starters an analytical advantage over the rest of the Mountain West.