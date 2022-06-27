Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back on the 2008 National Championship Parade

By
Looking back on the 2008 National Championship Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- June 25th, 2008 is a day Bulldog fans won't soon forget.

The unseeded Fresno State baseball team beat Georgia in the College World Series, becoming the lowest-seeded team in the history of college sports to win a NCAA team championship.



On June 26th, the party set off in Omaha continued in the Central Valley.

Thousands of fans were on hand for a parade supporting players and coaches who rode down Barstow Avenue from Maple Street to Cedar. The video above highlights some of the top moments from that celebration.

