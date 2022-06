Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back on the 2008 National Championship Parade

Where were you 14 years ago?



If you weren't at the @FresnoStateBSB National Championship parade you missed out. It's been 14 years since the Diamond Dogs went from underdogs to wonderdogs.



Join us on Bulldog Breakdown tonight as @StephenABC30 and @BriABC30 turn back the clock. pic.twitter.com/h2W7rkbNPW — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) June 27, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- June 25th, 2008 is a day Bulldog fans won't soon forget.The unseeded Fresno State baseball team beat Georgia in the College World Series, becoming the lowest-seeded team in the history of college sports to win a NCAA team championship.On June 26th, the party set off in Omaha continued in the Central Valley.RELATED: Steve Detwiler looks back on anniversary of 'Underdogs to Wonderdogs' Thousands of fans were on hand for a parade supporting players and coaches who rode down Barstow Avenue from Maple Street to Cedar. The video above highlights some of the top moments from that celebration.