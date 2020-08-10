Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball coach discusses upcoming season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While many college athletics conferences have announced postponements for fall sports, it is important to note that college basketball is still scheduled to start in November.

In the video above, we talked with Fresno State basketball coach Justin Hutson about putting together that schedule, but also what he's seen from a guy he recruited in Kawhi Leonard.


