FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While many college athletics conferences have announced postponements for fall sports, it is important to note that college basketball is still scheduled to start in November.
In the video above, we talked with Fresno State basketball coach Justin Hutson about putting together that schedule, but also what he's seen from a guy he recruited in Kawhi Leonard.
Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball coach discusses upcoming season
