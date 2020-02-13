fresno state

Another dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State women's basketball team (21-4, MW 14-0) beat San Jose State (15-9, 9-4) 78-76 to stay perfect in conference play and clinch at least a share of the Mountain West regular season crown. The Bulldogs need just one win in their last four games to win it outright and clinch the #1 seed in the conference tournament in Las Vegas.



Favorites to win MW freshman of the year, Hanna and Haley Cavinder combined to score 41 points. Junior forward Maddi Utti recorded another double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. "I'm speechless still. My hearts still racing," Utti said after the game. "I'm just so happy. It was a great team win."



The Dogs trailed 74-76 with 33 seconds to play and fouled the Spartans on 3 straight inbound plays. On the fourth inbound, FS elected to not foul and Utti managed to steal the pass and set up Wytalla Motta for the game tying basket.

After a Spartans miss Aly Gamez secured the rebound and called a timeout with 3 seconds to play. Assistant coach Mandi Carter drew up a play that had Bree Delaney come off the bench for her only touch of the game. The junior from Sydney, Australia threw a perfect pass to a cutting Utti who caught the ball and put up the game winning basket.



"We've said since we got here when we raise a banner we will have done something," sixth year head coach Jaime White said after the game. "Tonight we feel a little bit of that so that's fun. And now we want more."

February 22nd the Bulldogs will have senior day and play its final home game before heading to Las Vegas for the MW Tournament. Tipoff from the Save Mart Center is set for 2:00 PM against Nevada.
