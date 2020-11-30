Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Breaking down Fresno State basketball's season opener

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the Fresno State men's basketball program was hit with COVID-19 issues for the second time, the week was not a complete loss for the Bulldogs.

The team was able to get on the court Wednesday and pick up their season-opening win against William Jessup.

We caught up with 940 ESPN Radio analyst Coach Marc Q. Jones to breakdown the big win, and what he saw from the fresh faces making their Bulldog debut.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdown
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Fresno State women's equestrian team
Bulldog Breakdown: Mykal Walker looks back on rookie NFL season
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno St. wrestling staying focused in potential last season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News