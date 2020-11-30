Bulldog Breakdown: Breaking down Fresno State basketball's season opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the Fresno State men's basketball program was hit with COVID-19 issues for the second time, the week was not a complete loss for the Bulldogs.The team was able to get on the court Wednesday and pick up their season-opening win against William Jessup.We caught up with 940 ESPN Radio analyst Coach Marc Q. Jones to breakdown the big win, and what he saw from the fresh faces making their Bulldog debut.