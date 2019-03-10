Fresno State men's basketball beats San Jose State 121-81

Senior day for this man and Braxton Huggins made it count. A @FresnoStateMBB record TEN 3-pointers! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/eXE7R1TAr0 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 10, 2019

In less than 10 min of play Huggins has already hit 6 three-point baskets. FS up 30-24 on the Spartans. https://t.co/47Tt3gaokh — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. -- It was a special Senior Night for the Fresno State men's basketball team who defeated the San Jose State Spartans 121-81 Saturday night.The Bulldogs (22-8, 13-5) broke records at the Save Mart Center, their 121-point win was the highest scoring game this season in the Mountain West, and the most-ever scored points by a team in conference history. It was also the most points scored by State since 1997.Bulldog senior guard Deshon Taylor scored a career-high 37 points, while senior guard Braxton Huggins topped a career-high of 34 points. Huggins broke a program record with ten 3-pointers and tied a Mountain West record for most 3-point goals made by a player in a game.From the start, Fresno State came in hot, with Huggins scoring the first nine points of the game with three 3-pointers in just three minutes.The Spartans tied the game in the second quarter 21-21, but the Bulldogs didn't let that last long with a 12-0 run over San Jose State.Fresno State returned from half-time with six points, and Huggin's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 27-point lead over the Spartans.The final quarter showed the Bulldogs extending their lead until the final buzzer."What I told (the senior players) in there, I couldn't have had a better group for our staff and myself in the first year because of what they're about character-wise," said Fresno State Head Coach Justin Hutson. "The talent that they bring to the equation is obvious. We can all see that. But what you can't see is the leadership, the hard work, wanting to be at practice every day, listening, toughness."Fresno State is headed to the Mountain West Basketball Championship and will open the play in Las Vegas Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The 'Dogs will play the winner of the Air Force/San Jose State matchup.