FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced a new campaign with big plans to improve athletic facilities, but short on details on how it will pay for those changes.

The "Elevate" campaign has a goal of raising over $250 million to implement the renovation projects.

We talked to Fresno State's president, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, about the Bulldogs' campaign.

