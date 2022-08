Bulldog Breakdown: Robbie Rouse ready for return to the Valley

Action News sports anchor Bri Mellon catches up with Robbie Rouse, the Bulldogs all-time rushing leader & current running backs coach at CP.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Thursday night, Fresno State welcomes the Cal Poly Mustangs for their 2022 season opener and the Bulldogs will see a familiar face on the opposing sidelines.

Action News sports anchor Bri Mellon catches up with Robbie Rouse, the Bulldogs all-time rushing leader & current running backs coach at CP.