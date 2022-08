Bulldog Breakdown: From QB to safety, Steven Comstock committed to being 'Bulldog Born'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not unusual to see position changes like wide receivers turning into defensive backs but it's pretty uncommon to hear a quarterback switching to something else.

That's just what the once 10th ranked quarterback in California has done. Despite not getting the opportunity to play under center, Steven Comstock is turning a negative into a positive and remains committed to the phrase 'Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred.'