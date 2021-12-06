Fresno State's Bulldog Pantry accepting donations for the holidays

Gama Espinoza says the pantry has helped him through rough times over the past year.
"I'm all broken up from an accident so there's no food and this helps me go through the month," said Espinoza. "I don't get food stamps or nothing so this is very helpful."
He says around the holidays, getting a good meal is challenging.
"Everybody is eating great and us old people eat what we can," added Espinoza.
He was one of hundreds in line at the Bulldog Pantry on Shaw Avenue across from Fresno State. Staff say around the holidays the need is greater.
"When the money has to go further for presents and the heating bill goes up and families struggle," explained Pantry Coordinator Erica Bird. "The pandemic is not over by any means and families are still financially hurting."
The student-run pantry has been helping the community for 14 years and organizers say donations are especially needed around the holidays.
"Things that help us," said Bird. "Gloves and bags all those things."
Helping folks like Espinoza get what they need this holiday season.
"They help me carry my stuff to the car and they're very polite and helpful," explained Espinoza. "You just feel like your home, you feel comfortable, you don't feel like your poor."
Its next distribution is Saturday, December 11th. To see their wishlist click here.