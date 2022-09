Bulldog Breakdown: Cal Poly highlights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State kicked off its 2022 season with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly.

Cal transfer Nikko Remigio dazzled the crowd as the team's leading receiver with 9 catches for 100 yards.