Bulldog Breakdown: Cam Worrell looks at 'big opportunity' to host Oregon State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs sideline reporter Cam Worrell chats in studio about the Bulldogs season opening win v. Cal Poly and the team's upcoming test with Oregon State.

Saturday will be the first time FS hosts a PAC-12 team since #21 Utah in 2015.