Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Tedford about season opener & Oregon State

In our first Sunday sit-down with Coach Tedford, we look back on his team's season opening win and look ahead to the upcoming test with Oregon State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night marked Jeff Tedford's first win as head coach at Fresno State since November of 2019. In his second stint leading the program, his Bulldogs rolled to a season opening win over Cal Poly.

In our first Sunday sit-down with coach, we look back on his team's season opening win and look ahead to Saturday's upcoming test with Oregon State.